‘Let’s Project Govt’s Achievements’

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and Gideon Boako having a chat during the conference

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has called for ‘more noise’ about government’s numerous ‘positive achievements’ for the country so far.

He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has a positive story to tell the citizenry with regard to laudable policies and programmes that have accelerated national growth.

In line with this, the minister has charged the NPP youth wing – made up of the energetic youth – to start preaching about government’s splendid works.

“Don’t keep quiet”, he told the NPP youth members. “Begin to spread the good works of President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia,” he declared.

He was speaking during the 2019 Ashanti Regional NPP Youth Conference held in Kumasi – the Ashanti regional capital – over the weekend.

According to him, the NPP has a positive message to tell the electorate in order to retain political power in 2020 and so the party’s youth members should stand up.

“Let’s see your loyalty for the NPP and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. We must hear your voice and the time is now”, the minister stressed.

Mr. Nkrumah stated that nothing can prevent the NPP from securing an emphatic electoral victory in 2020, saying that hard work is needed from every NPP member.

He pointed out that all sectors of the state including health, education and the economy, just to mention a few, had seen massive progress under the NPP administration.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.Kumasi