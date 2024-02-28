Let’s Protect The Peace In Ghana – Chief Imam

Chief Imam in a group photograph with Benjamin Antwi Amoako and friends.

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has urged Ghanaians not to downplay the peace and security the country enjoys but to endeavour to live harmoniously to maintain democracy.

The Chief Imam’s call comes on the heels of the approaching December elections and the campaigns by the two main political parties.

According to him, Ghana has enjoyed peace for several decades and the envy of other countries which are enduring terrorist attacks and other forms of instability.

“If you observe other nations surrounding us, you will notice that many are in conflict. But here in Ghana, Christians and Muslims stay together in harmony and it is a gift we all must cherish and thank God for, so other nations will learn from us, therefore, let’s cherish the peace Ghana enjoys.

“Our scripture indicates to us that we should work for peace. God created us into different tribes in order to recognise and acknowledge one another and to build a bond for relationships. And we should not give rise to conflict and misunderstanding,” he stresed.

The Chief Imam made this statement when Benjamin Antwi Amoako and friends paid a courtesy visit to him at his residence in Fadama yesterday.

Spokesperson for the Chief Imam, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, on his part, said the call for peace by the Chief Imam has come timely as the country heads towards the polls on December 7, 2024.

“The call for Chief Imam to intervene and speak for peace ahead of the election is very important because over the years he has used his wisdom to call on groups of political parties who are in dispute to come together on the strong foundation of peace and harmony, because in peace we can maintain our democracy,” he said.

Benjamin Antwi Amoako eulogised the Chief Imam for his shared wisdom of uniting the country amidst economic and international challenges, stressing that he is worth celebrating.

He, therefore, called on the government to dedicate a month of peace in recognition of the enormous contribution of the Chief Imam, to serve as a subject of emulation by other leadership organisations to maintain the country’s democracy.

Benjamin Antwi Amoako, at the end of his courtesy visit, donated boxes of tomato paste, tubers of yam, assorted soft drinks and cartons of mineral water, and crates of eggs among other consumables.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke