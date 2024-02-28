Stanbic Lady Enstooled Asere Queen Mother

Nii Amarkai III (left) Asere Dzasetese, introducing Manye Naa Amorkor Shikafutru I (middle), Queenmother, Asere Amartse-We at the coronation ceremony at Bukom in Accra

The Head of Business Enablement at Stanbic Bank Ghana, Ms. Marian Amartey, has been enstooled as Queen Mother of Asere, Amartse-We Stool in the Ga Traditional Area under the stool name Manye Naa Amorkor Shikafutru I.

The coronation ceremony took place on Saturday, February 24, 2024 at Bukom Square in Jamestown, Accra.

In her coronation speech, Manye Naa Amorkor Shikafutru I, touched on the socio-economic needs of the community, and used the opportunity to launch her flagship project the ‘Girl Power Project’ as one of the initiatives to help stem poverty, particularly targeting young women.

She said, “It is pertinent at this point to express my deep concern, about the pervasive poverty at the grassroots and the astronomical rise in crime and juvenile delinquency in our society.

“The problem is both a consequence of and is aggravated by widespread youth unemployment. The solution would require well-articulated and structured youth development and empowerment programmes with active support of government at all levels.”

She continued that, “Girls and young women are the most affected by poverty across the world, especially those in rural and urban rural communities. From the moment they are born, girls face cultural, educational and employment inequalities and injustice in their lives. Girls and women experience physical and psychological violence in the form of sexual abuse, early/forced marriage, and in our immediate environs, teenage pregnancy.

“We know that helping girls gain access to school, stay in school and progress to the highest level is the key to changing lives for good, not that of girls alone but that of families…It was out of this truth that birthed the ‘Girl Power Project’, an initiative with a sole aim to dispel and overturn the old narrative of how ‘poverty wears a woman’s face’. Feminisation of poverty, whether or not it is a dramatic gender construct or a sad reality, I believe can only be averted through empowerment of the girl-child.”

“As the Queen Mother of Asere Amartse We, I am going to work in harmony with our community leaders and all relevant key stakeholders to empower our young girls. The Girl Power Project will adopt a holistic approach to create opportunities for girls, promote gender equality, build self-esteem, provide education and resources, and foster leadership skills among our girls,” she pledged.

Known in private life as Marian Amartey, Naa Amorkor Shikafutru I was enstooled in 2023 and outdoored at a coronation ceremony over the weekend, upon completion of all activities prescribed by customs and tradition. In attendance were chiefs and dignitaries of the Ga and other States, invited government functionaries and executives of Stanbic Bank Ghana.