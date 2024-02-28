‘GFA Does Not Handle Pre Tournament Monies’

Mustapha Ussif, Sports Minister

It has emerged that contrary to public perception of Ghana Football Association (GFA) handling monies meant for tournaments, it is rather the Youth and Sports Ministry that takes care of such arrangements, Media for Ghana Football has gathered.

Ahead of tournaments or qualifying games, the country’s football governing body, GFA prepares detailed budget and submits it along with a covering letter to the Ministry of Sports.

It is the Sports Ministry that is solely responsible for disbursing funds for various payments and keeping records of all payments made for accountability purposes.

Upon reaching tournament venues, the ministry’s purse holder promptly makes payment for accommodations, per diem and other necessary expenses to ensure that their needs are met.

Once the tournament is over, bonuses are paid by cheque to the footballers.

From The Sports Desk