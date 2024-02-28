Medikal Set To Make History In London

Ghanaian hip-hop artiste, Samuel Adu Frimpong, better known by his stage name Medikal, says plans are well advanced for his highly-anticipated London concert at the O2 Arena on May 3.

The purpose of the event is to unite his UK fan base on one stage, provide entertainment, and allow them to dance to his favourite songs.

In what is likely to be a historic performance, Medikal is anticipated to wow music lovers with his countless hit songs through relentless, high-energy performances. The artistes who would be performing with Medikal will be revealed soon.

In an interview with Merqury Quaye on Hitz FM, Medikal, who is credited with popular songs like ‘Omo Ada’, ‘Fakye Me’, ‘Ayikoo’, ‘Street Code’, ‘Odo’, ‘Too Risky’, and ‘Wrowroho’ said, “This show is going to be legendary not just for me, but for Afrobeats as a whole. For my British followers, I see my concert as a historic opportunity to highlight Afrobeats.”

In an effort to create a link between his audience in the diaspora and the upbeat, contagious rhythms of Afrobeats, Medikal is curating a set list of his fans’ favourite artistes from the genre.

Having gained recognition for his distinct style which deftly blends contemporary hip-hop with African rhythms, Medikal intends to incorporate well-known songs from genre stylists into his upbeat song collection.

Excitement over Medikal’s bridging goal is already building, given the quick sell-out of premier floor tickets for the next event.

Thousands of new London admirers would be touched by the Afrobeats culture by the end of the night.

As the date of the O2 Indigo concert approaches, fans’ eagerness for seeing Medikal perform live only intensifies.

His recent album, ‘Planning and Plotting,’ which is currently making waves on the music scene featured the likes Ofori Amponsah, Bisa Kdei, and Mayorkun.

In March 2021, he won the Hiplife/Hiphop Act of the Year at the 3Music Awards.

In June 2021, he won the Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste of the Year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

By George Clifford Owusu