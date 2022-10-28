‘Let’s Right Brazil 2014 Wrongs’

Alban Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Bagbin, has told the country’s football governing body, Ghana Football Association (GFA), to reposition itself in the world of football.

To the lawmaker, this year’s World Cup to be staged in Qatar offers an opportunity to correct the negative impression the Brazil 2014 World Cup created by Ghana.

The Black Stars will begin their campaign with a replay of 2014s fixture with Portugal, and later battle old foes, Uruguay to revive their 2010 rivalry.

The Otto Addo’s men will cross swords with South Korea in their final group stage hurdle before the knockout rounds of the Mundial.

The Speaker told the FA early this week, “Ghana will again be represented at this year’s FIFA World Cup, this time in Qatar. This august House is expected to play a pivotal role in making sure players and technical team delivers to the expectations of Ghanaians.”

He added, “This is the time to right the wrongs that characterised the 2014 edition in Brazil. One which led to our early exit and brought so much shame and dishonour to Ghana football.

“We have an opportunity to reposition our country in the world of football. Preparations for this, I am persuaded started long ago, and we need to sharpen our focus and ensure our national football team gives a good account of itself in Qatar.

“As leaders, it is our duty to inspire and motivate the players, technical team and supporters. The country should leave no stone unturned in resourcing and financing the events despite the current state of the economy. The benefits of this venture to the country and people are immeasurable and we should not toy with the contest and opportunity.

“I want to assure the Black Stars, this Parliament is solidly behind them, and they should confidently go for the gold and cup.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum