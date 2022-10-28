Intelligence Worth Pursuing

Two days have elapsed since social media carried a story about how the ultimatum by 80 NPP MPs averted a coup d’etat and attributed to Dr. Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe.

Since social media is fraught with all manner of stories, some true and others mendacious, we have waited to no avail for the gentleman’s denial or otherwise of what was attributed to him.

The silence is therefore suggesting veracity. Coups, as treasonable acts, should not be encouraged in anyway. They have not addressed the challenges of countries where they have taken place. Those who led such interventions failed to bring the relief they promised to bring to the people.

The Francophone West African countries where coups have now become features, Burkina Faso in particular, recording two military interventions in a year, poverty continues to plaque the people.

Hints about such unproductive interventions when they are dropped must be investigated thoroughly and those behind them dealt with according to the law.

Since the politician/soccer administrator has made such a disclosure, he should be ready to assist the intelligence community to investigate the subject.

His stint with the medical corps of the military should put him in a better position to address the questions the investigators may be putting to him.

This is a subject which should not be swept under the carpet. Dr. Tamakloe, as a bona fide Ghanaian, would not be stingy with information about the plot since he appears to be privy to important information of intelligence value.

It is intriguing anyway how an ultimatum by the MPs would suddenly douse a coup plot as he said.

It is our hope that Dr. Tamakloe has already gotten in touch with the relevant authorities regarding the coup plot even before they invite him to assist them. If there are persons intent on overthrowing a constitutionally established government, they must be rounded up and interrogated.

Our democratic credentials steeped in stability should be protected by all means. Any action which threatens our impressionable pedigree should be thwarted with the full force of the law.

Having chosen democracy for many years now, and coups safely confined to the dark pages of our local history, any reference to a coup a-cooking, should be viewed with all the seriousness that the subject deserves.

Another interesting element in the coup disclosure is that the MPs quickly issued the ultimatum to the President to fire the Finance Minister because they had information about a looming coup. We doubt that they are privy to such information, their action latched upon an obsession to arrest the wayward national currency.