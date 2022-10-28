NAFAC Is Here Again

Mark Okraku Mantey

The 2022 edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFAC) has been launched in Cape Coast on the theme, “Reviving Patriotism, Peace and Unity through Cultural Diversity for Sustainable Development.”

This year’s edition of the festival, which is part of ‘December in GH’ festivities, will be held in Cape Coast from December 16 to 19.

NAFAC, which was instituted to celebrate the richness and vitality of our culture and traditions, is a biennial event that offers a common platform for all the regions to come together to display the very best of their culture and traditions to the admiration of all and sundry.

The launch ceremony was graced by Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, the Omanhen of the Oguaa Traditional Area; Justina Marigold Assan, Central Regional Minister; Kwasi Gyasi, Regional CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), and host of other personalities.

Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, who chaired the launch, urged all parties in the industry to develop creative plans that are expressly intended to help NAFAC gain international recognition, stressing that such initiatives will advance the tourism sector.

He continued, “Ghana is blessed with interesting reservoir of numerous cultural components that offer promise for investment. It takes combined efforts from all stakeholders in the country to make it a reality.”

On her part, the Central Regional Minister pledged the support and commitment of the Regional Coordinating Council to ensure the success of the event.

In a presentation, the Central Regional Director for the Centre for National Culture (CNC), Dorcas Salamatu Alhassan, noted that earnest preparations were underway for this year’s celebration.

“Plans are in motion to provide a glitzy celebration for everyone travelling for the major festivities and we are excited to welcome everyone,” she said.

She disputed assertions that the festival had lost its enthusiasm since stakeholders had worked to preserve and improve upon it.