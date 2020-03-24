‘Let’s Take Good Care Of Ourselves’

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom

Red Star Belgrade forward Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has admonished all, particularly Ghanaians, to esteem government and health officials’ safety measures on coronavirus.

So far, Ghana has recorded 21 cases, with one person confirmed dead on Saturday.

On Sunday, March 15, 2002, President Akufo-Addo ordered the suspension of public gathering, including funeral, church events, football activities and others for the next four weeks.

“I have been indoors for more than a week and just watching movies and playing video games. The team has given us a programme to work with whilst we stay at home,” the Black Stars striker said after a one week self-isolation.

Boakye-Yiadom added, “I miss game already and I wish this coronavirus will end so we go back on the pitch and start playing. It’s really scary the way people are dying in Europe and I will entreat everybody to take good care of himself.”

“I will advise everybody back home to adhere to the directives given out by President Nana Akufo-Addo. Let’s all protect ourselves so that we can enjoy football when this is over.”

Boakye-Yiadom’s exploits attracted the attention of Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah for selection in Ghana’s doubleheader against Sudan for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations which has been postponed.

One hundred and eighty-eight coronavirus cases with one person confirmed dead has been recorded in Serbia.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum