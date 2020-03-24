M Y Caesar Supports Forestry Commission

Augustine Gyedu receiving the items from Hajj Sami

SOME COMMUTERS and staff of the Forestry Commission in Kumasi have received several packs of the Lina Energy Tea, a dietary supplement to boost the immune system, from M Y Caesar Company Limited.

The products are meant to help boost the immune system of residents in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

M Y Caesar Company Limited, an indigenous food supplement and Natural Health Centre, has been at the forefront producing products that offer concentrated sources of nutrients to top up the nutrients derived from the consumption of food.

Hajj Sami, a special assistant to the Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Caesar, said the Lina Tea has the ability to fight fungal infections and bacteria, and hoped that it could help to fight the coronavirus.

According to him, a healthy immune system is important in fighting off infections faster from the human body and entreated the public to take good care of their immunity.

The Ashanti Regional Assistant Director of the Commission, Augustine Gyedu, who received the products on behalf of the staff, expressed gratitude to Dr. M Y Caesar for the gesture.

He said the products had come at the opportune time, indicating that the Lina Tea would increase their vitality and keep them strong for work.

By Ernest Kofi Adu