Krobo MCE Starts Covid-19 Campaign

The MCE at the market

Simon Kweku Tetteh, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Lower Manya Krobo Municipality in the Eastern Region, has started distributing Veronica buckets to some markets in the municipality.

The buckets will be placed at vantage points in the market starting today as part of sensitization activities lined up by the assembly to fight the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Mr. Tetteh told DAILY GUIDE that departments like health, NCCE, ISD, environment, education, among others, had commenced a joint mass public education and sensitization exercise to alert the public on the dangers of the disease which is ravaging almost every part of the world.

The assembly has so far inaugurated the Public Health Emergency Committee to help implement the presidential directive on the coronavirus crisis.

A stakeholders’ meeting has already been held for the Municipal Health Committee members, the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), the Social Welfare and Community Development, traditional authorities, the clergy and the Muslim communities on how to educate the public on the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Tetteh, who addressed the forum, gave an assurance that they would work closely with the committee and other relevant stakeholders to make sure the people are duly protected.

He said the assembly had dispatched some information vans to sensitize the people to the deadly pandemic and was determined to enforce the anti-crowd directive of the President.

The MCE denied media reports that two persons had been infected with the coronavirus in the municipal and said their tests proved negative.

“We want to ensure that we have zero tolerance for Covid–19 in Lower Manya Krobo Municipality. So we will continue the fight and enforce all the directives,” he added.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Odumase – Krobo