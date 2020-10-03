Let’s Win Greater Accra For NPP – First Lady

The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Darkoa Newman, NPP parliamentary aspirant for Okaikoi South Constituency doing the four more for Nana gesture.

First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has urged the electorates in the Greater Accra Region to renew the mandate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the country prepares to go to the polls on December 7.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo said the region has a great influence on the outcome of every election and therefore asked the electorates to keep faith with the NPP by not only voting for President Akufo-Addo but also the NPP Parliamentary candidates in the region.

“Let us not think that we have won the elections, we need to come out and vote massively on December 7, because we know we can win the Greater Accra Region for the NPP,” she said.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo made call the during her visit to the Okaikoi South Constituency of the Greater Accra Region to garner votes for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Her first port of call was the Ga Mantse Palace where she interacted with the traditional leaders.

She asked for their blessing and prayers for the NPP to win the December 7 polls.

“This is an election year and the time is getting closer so I am here to ask for your blessing, prayers and votes for the NPP to continue to stay in power,” she said.

The First Lady also visited the Kaneshie Polyclinic where ‘The Rebecca Foundation’ presented assorted medical equipment and consumables to the health facility.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo said good health is critical for every nation’s development adding that in the past few years, the NPP government has invested heavily in the country’s health sector.

“Health facilities have been up-graded and new ones built all over the country with many more under construction. Ambulances have been provided for all constituencies to enhance emergency healthcare delivered, we have seen increased recruitment of health personnel and the restoration of nurse’s allowance. We have also seen the support and incentives given to health workers during the Covid-19 pandemic,” she touted.

She said the Rebecca Foundation has focused its activities on the health sector by promoting the health of women and children since 2017.

“We have built world class facilities, renovated and refurbished facilities, carried out medical outreaches and provided ambulances to some health facilities and supplied hospital equipment and consumables to facilities all over Ghana,” she added.

She expressed satisfaction at the partnership the Foundation has had with the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service to improve the health world-classes especially women and children.

“It is deeply satisfying for me to look back on the many ways we have worked together,” she said.

The First Lady also commended the staff of the health facility for the fantastic work they are dong amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Ayekoo to you all, because of your contribution to the fight against the spread of Covid-19, Ghana is in a relatively better position than even more endowed countries,” she stated.

Aspiring NPP MP for Okaikoi South, Darkoa Newman, who accompanied the First Lady on her tour, said with the NPP in power the Polyclinic which has began to see a facelift of its maternity unit will see greater transformation in the coming years.

“The government has started with the construction of a two storey building for the health facility so let’s give President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo four more years so he can complete the maternity block for our mothers,” she said.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri