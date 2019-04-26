Lewis Appiagyei Making Ghana Proud

Lewis (L) with Kwame Blay, CEO, Western Publications.

The exploits of young Ghanaian champion racing driver (junior champion, Buckmore Park) Lewis Appiagyei has received massive thumbs up from his UK base and native land.

At age 15, he has already written his name in gold; a Guinness World Record holder, a feat he recorded in 2014 in virtual racing on the PS3 for the fastest lap driven on Laguna Seca Circuit.

This record is still unbeaten today.

He told this writer when he visited the offices of DGN and DAILY GUIDE that becoming an F1 world champion remains one of his top most priorities.

Currently in the country for the very first time with his family, Appiagyei’s official visit to the Ghana High Commission in London was greeted with a warm reception from Papa Owusu-Ankomah, Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK & Republic of Ireland, on his (Lewis) way to Ghana.

He ‘raced’ to fame at aged seven and has not looked back, winning his first major trophy in 2012 aged just eight as Junior Rookie of the Year.

Owusu-Ankomah

receiving Lewis’ latest

trophy when the latter

called on him

Two years on, he won his first international race in Dubai, cementing the belief in Lewis that he is one of the best in the world in his age category.

The following year, he went to the SODI World Finals in Paris to compete with the best and brought back a World Series trophy.

Another very special award was won in recognition of his achievements on the race track.

This award was the GUBA Young & Talented (2013) an award which has grown in significance due to its high-profile in Ghanaian community in UK.

He first made the news as a seven-year-old go-karting child prodigy. He broke several track records, one of which still hasn’t been broken and won championships as he moved up the ranks.

With most kids growing up, you can expect their goals to change a couple of times over the years, but that doesn’t seem to be the case with young Appiagyei.

He has been very clear right from the start on what his ambition was and he has not wavered in his pursuit of his goal.

His passion for racing has taken him to many race tracks in Europe and even as far afield as Dubai.

Wherever he turns up to race, he leaves an impression because of the way he prepares himself, carries himself and performs on the track.

Reaching the pinnacle in his chosen sport would be an enormous achievement, especially as he would also be the first Ghanaian to not just feature but dominate at that level in this sport.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum