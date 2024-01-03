LFG Calls For Stronger Educational Collaboration

Founder and Chief Executive of Lead for Ghana, (LFG), Daniel Dotse, has called on parents and corporate entities to make supporting child education initiatives a priority.

He said making holistic education accessible would demand the deepening of collaboration between the government, private sector, parents, and nongovernmental organisations like Lead for Ghana.

He has therefore urged corporations to allocate their corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds towards supporting the Lead for Ghana educational initiative as such was needed to recruit more fellows and place them in schools, hence positively impacting more children.

“Education is a collaborative effort. It is not something that can be solved by the government alone. The private sector needs to play a significant role in the educational sector,” Mr. Dotse stated.

Speaking at the 2023 LEAD for Ghana Alumni Induction and awards ceremony held in Accra, Mr. Dotse highlighted the long-term benefits of investing in education saying that “once you have a better education, you have better doctors, better politicians, better CEOs, better policemen, and the list goes on.”

The 2023 Lead for Ghana Alumni Induction and Awards Ceremony, celebrated the exceptional journey and achievements of 82 graduating fellows from the esteemed 6th cohort.

They consisted of promising university graduates and young professionals from different academic disciplines who were trained and placed in underserved basic schools as teachers of Mathematics, Science, English, and Information Technology within a two-year period.

Mr. Dotse commended the fellows for their dedication and efforts over the two-year programme and encouraged them to continue contributing to the development of the country.

He also called on parents to inform their children about the Lead for Ghana programme and encourage them to apply, as it provides a unique opportunity to make a difference in the lives of children and communities.

Mrs. Irene Jacqueline Atatabra, the acting Head of Krachia Senior High School (SHS), shared her gratitude for the Lead for Ghana programme and expressed a desire for its continuation and expansion to allow more schools to benefit from the programme that has helped address challenges such as teacher shortages.

In an interview, Dorcas Kogwie, an alumna of Lead for Ghana, said her experience was a “learning journey filled with appreciation and worthiness.”

She expressed her gratitude to LFG for the opportunity to give back to society.

Award recipients at the event included Stephen Yeboah and Davis Akua Effah Kaufmann, who was adjudged the most influential male and female respectively.

Dorcas Kongwie was awarded for Bridging Gender Equity, Stephen Attah Gyan was recognized for Motivating Stakeholder and School Leadership, and Edmund Kuatsinu was recognized for his Entrepreneurial Spirit.

By Nafisatu Abdul Razak