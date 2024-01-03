Shatta Wale & Bulldog Fight Again

Dancehall king, Shatta Wale, and his former manager, Bulldog, have once again found themselves in a public space, hurling insults at each other.

The latest feud erupted when Shatta Wale took to Facebook to accuse Bulldog, along with other showbiz personalities, of impeding the progress of the music industry. In his post, Shatta Wale listed individuals, including Mr. Logic, Andy Dosty, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, Ola Michael, Abeiku Santana, and Bulldog, claiming they should be banned from the industry for its proper functioning.

Bulldog swiftly responded on Facebook, asserting that Shatta Wale cannot escape hearing or seeing him, vowing to haunt him like a ghost.

He labeled Shatta Wale a loyal fan and urged him to keep following him.

In a taunting reply, Bulldog stated, “Mr. GbeeNaabu-It’s 2024, and you have NO CHOICE but to HEAR me more on the radio than your songs are played. You will SEE me more on TV than your videos will ever air. Unfortunately for you, I’m on your phone. I’m all over the internet, and you READ about me — Like a course you’re studying. In 2023, I lived in your brain… 2024 I will haunt you like a ghost. I will keep you awake. You’re a loyal fan. Keep following me.”

Unfazed, Shatta Wale retaliated, dismissing Bulldog’s managerial role, branding him an errand boy rather than a manager. Shatta Wale claimed he supported Bulldog during their association and rebuffed Bulldog’s threat, stating, “You were never my manager, you were my boy, my errand boy. I already had money before you came into my life. You are very stupid.”

In a further barrage of accusations, Shatta Wale alleged that Bulldog was adulterous and accused him of hiring prostitutes. “You want to haunt me, but your wife is rather haunting you,” he asserted, revealing personal details about Bulldog’s life.

Shatta Wale extended his criticism to entertainment pundit Mr. Logic, labeling him a beggar and suggesting that both Mr Logic and Bulldog deserved physical retribution.

He went on to castigate the media for giving them a platform.

The public feud between Shatta Wale and Bulldog continues to captivate the attention of fans and industry observers as the two trade verbal blows in the public arena.