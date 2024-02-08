LGBTQ+: Parliament Approves 5Years For Promoters

Parliament has approved new measures that establish custodial sentences for the willful promotion, sponsorship, or support of LGBTQ+ activities.

The approved legislation calls for a minimum sentence of 3years and a maximum of 5years for individuals who engage in these activities. Additionally, individuals caught in the act themselves will be subjected to a minimum sentence of 6months and a maximum sentence of 3years.

The decision to pass the legislation came during parliamentary proceedings on the clause-by-clause amendment of the bill specifically addressing the promotion of proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values. Sam Nartey George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, explained that the issue at hand was the establishment of advocacy for the promotion of these activities, which many Ghanaians strongly oppose.

He emphasized that the punishment for individuals caught in the act, as of February 7th, would be a minimum of 6 months and a maximum of 3years.

However, George clarified that those engaged in the willful promotion, sponsorship, or support of the LGBTQ+ agenda would face more severe consequences.

The punitive measure for such individuals would be a minimum sentence of 3years, with a maximum of 5years.

This decision has received mixed reactions from various quarters. Supporters of the legislation argue that it aligns with Ghanaian cultural and traditional values, which do not condone LGBTQ+ activities. They believe that the new measures will help to protect the moral fabric of Ghanaian society and safeguard the nation’s family values.

On the other hand, human rights advocates and members of the LGBTQ+ community have strongly condemned the approved custodial sentences. They argue that this legislation infringes upon personal freedoms and violates international human rights standards. Critics believe that it may lead to discrimination, further marginalization, and persecution of LGBTQ+ individuals in Ghana.

It remains to be seen how this new legislation will be implemented and what impact it will have on the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana. As the country grapples with this controversial issue, the debate surrounding human rights and cultural values takes center stage.

