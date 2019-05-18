Liberia Understudies Ghana’s N&MC

The delegation in a group picture with Netherlands Ambassador to Ghana, Ron Strikker (4th left) and council members of N&MC Ghana



A four-member delegation from the Board of Nursing and Midwifery in Liberia has paid a working visit to the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana (N&MC) to understudy its operations.

The aim of the delegation, led by Humphrey Gibbs Loweal, Chairman of the Governing Board of the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Liberia, was to have firsthand knowledge about the regulatory activities of the Council in relation to nursing and midwifery.

The week-long visit would also afford them the opportunity to understudy the operations of the Council in respect of the conduct of online licensing examination, registration and how to deal with complaints and enquiries, among others.

In a presentation, Mr. Loweal explained that Liberia has had plans to improve and strengthen its existing nursing and midwifery regulation, which was enacted in 1948.

“When we did some research, it was found that Ghana has one of the good regulations on nursing and midwifery training, education and practice. So that was why we constituted a team to come and get the experience of Ghana,” Mr. Loweal added.

He said the team would also learn from Ghana’s mistakes with the hope of not repeating them in their quest to achieve a near perfect nursing and midwifery training, education and practice for Liberia.

Mr. Loweal also disclosed that the visit has accorded them the opportunity to engage and sensitize stakeholders, especially the media.

The Chairperson of the 14th Governing Board of the Council, Rev. Veronica Mina Darko, lauded the visit by the Liberian delegation.

“We should all be proud of ourselves to learn that an international regulatory authority has chosen to come to Ghana to understudy Nursing and Midwifery Council, and this is the second time this year that they are coming,” she said excitedly.

Felix Nyante, Registrar of the Council, said previous collaborations by the Council and other countries and agencies across the globe, coupled with stringent regulation among other innovative services, have made the Council gained tremendous recognition.

The Registrar disclosed that the Council is in the process of ensuring that about 90% of its services, including registration, renewal of license, continuous professional development, among others, are digitized by the end of this year.

He revealed that the Council would continue to provide professional support to countries, who would want to strengthen regulation related to nursing and midwifery.

Other members of the delegation including Registrar of the Board, Cecelia Chuchu Kpangbala-Flomo, Dedeh Helen Flomo Jones, Chairman of Item Construction and Darboi Garmi Korkoyah, Monitoring and Evaluation Director, also paid a courtesy call on the Netherlands Ambassador to Ghana.

They congratulated the envoy Ron Strikker and his government for supporting the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana to improve online licensing examination for nurses and midwives.

They also discussed plans of the Embassy to support them.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri