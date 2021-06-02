Lightning Kills Woman In Kpassa

Ninah Uwumbornyi, a 23-year-old woman at Kpassa, has been struck dead by lightning, following a brief rainstorm in the Nkwanta North District of the Oti Region.

The incident occurred at the Kpassa JHS B school park on Friday.

Kadil Obrenya, Kpassa West Electoral Area government appointee, narrated the sad incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

The assemblyman said the woman, who was walking across the park at the time of the rainstorm, was struck by thunder and died on the spot.

The GNA gathered that the deceased came from Blajai in the Kpandai District and was undergoing apprenticeship at Kpassa in the Nkwanta North District to empower herself.

Kpassa District Police Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police Thomas Hodanu, confirmed the sad incident and said the body of the deceased was later released to the family for burial.