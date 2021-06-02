Big Ghun’s ‘Whan Boy Nie’ Hits Airwaves

Big Ghun

Big Ghun, an enthralling entertainment act, is ready to release a new single dubbed ‘Whan Boy Nie’, to wit ‘whose boyfriend is that?’

The artiste said ‘Whan Boy Nie’ serves as a door opener to interesting songs he has planned for this year.

Big Ghun promised that the tuneful single would remain a favourite to all in the entertainment circles.

He assured fans of an upcoming EP (Extended Play) that would amuse all music enthusiasts to jam with, and that, he said, will come after ‘Whan Boy Nie.’

Big Ghun reiterated that, the ‘Whan Boy Nie’ song is just groove and vibes and intentionally carved it to entertain everyone’s mood, adding that nothing in there should be taken too serious.

‘Whan Boy Nie’, he disclosed, would be his third official single that adds up to his trajectory.

Underscoring that, ‘Walk off’ featuring TiC was his first single and ‘Bombastic’ featuring Zeal of VVIP fame being his second single.

Big Ghun stressed that, “I have three freestyle videos out there and few features including ‘Love Me Now’, a song I got featured on by TiC with Kelvyn boy and ‘Yawa Dey part 2’ which was a collaborative piece between Nero X, TiC and myself.

“But I promise to release not less than six songs before the year ends so I edge everyone to be on the edge,” he guaranteed.

Highlighting on the peculiarity of the ‘Whan Boy Nie’ single, he said that the single is an interesting hip hop song that would soon hit all spheres of the country.

Indicating that hip hop and drill is a fast-rising genre of act in Ghana, and ‘Whan Boy Nie’ is neither a drill song nor any regular hip hop.

Big Ghun added that it is a ‘call and response’ type of music and have the power to “break the streets apart” when given more plays on the airwaves.