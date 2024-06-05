Lil Win Charged With Dangerous Driving, Negligently Causing Harm

Kumawood actor Lil Win, born Kwadwo Nkansah, has been formally charged with dangerous driving and negligently causing harm following a tragic accident that resulted in the death of the 3-year-old boy.

The accident occurred last week, leading to the immediate hospitalization of Lil Win at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Upon his discharge on Monday, June 3, 2024, he was detained by the police and subsequently charged.

Lil Win was granted bail set at GH¢50,000.

The case has been adjourned to June 27, 2024.

The case has raised significant public interest, given Lil Win’s high profile and the heartbreaking nature of the incident.

In a related development, fellow actor Don Little has publicly appealed for forgiveness on behalf of Lil Win.

In a video shared by One Ghana TV on YouTube, Don Little urged the family of the deceased boy and Ghanaians to find it in their hearts to forgive, emphasizing that the accident was unintentional.

“It was not my brother’s aim to cause an accident.

Therefore, on behalf of Lil Win, I am appealing to Ghanaians and the family of the 3-year-old boy who passed away to forgive, even though it is painful,” Don Little said.

He also criticized the initial handling of the incident’s communication by Lil Win’s management which he claimed worsened the situation.