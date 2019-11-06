Lilwin, DJ Switch Thrill Fans In Accra

Lilwin

Lilwin demonstrated his musical skills and stagecraft last Saturday when he performed live at the El-Wak Sports Stadium.

Dubbed ‘Fanta Fun Day’, the show attracted a large number of music fans, including children, radio presenters, DJs, among others.

The show, which was under the theme: ‘Stop Child Labour Now’, witnessed performances from Lilwin, who thrilled fans with his stagecraft.

The ‘Mama Boss Papa’ hitmaker spent over an hour on stage singing both his old songs and current ones.

Lilwin performed some of his popular songs such as ‘Koti Krom’, ‘Oblogo’, ‘Corner Corner’, ‘Me Yare’, ‘Mama Boss Papa’, among others.

He used the occasion to educate children on issues regarding child protection rights and ways to confront exploitation by parents or the older generation.

The event also witnessed a performance from DJ Switch (2019 DJ of the Year). There were other activities which included a rap show, dance battles with side attraction like face painting, bouncing castle, tennis ball, among others.

By George Clifford Owusu