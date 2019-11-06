DJ Sly Crowned Best Event DJ Of The Year

DJ Sly

Night club DJ Gideon Alorgbey, known in the showbiz scene as DJ Sly, has been crowned the best event DJ of the year at this year’s edition of the annual Ghana DJ Awards, which was held last Saturday at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

DJ Sly, who also known as ‘The Unstoppable’ and a resident DJ at the Crisberry Night Club, beat competition from the likes of Vyrusky, DJ Sly, DJ Mic Smith, DJ Aroma, DJ Godday and DJ Lord to win the award.

The Ghana DJ Awards was organised to celebrate and appreciate the talents of DJs across the globe who promote Ghana music.

This year’s event attracted a number of showbiz personalities, including radio and night club DJs, music stakeholders and music fans.

A number of well-known DJs such as DJ Mic Smith, DJ Edita, Kojo Manuel, DJ Advicer, DJ Switch and a host of others were honoured at the award ceremony.

The night also witnessed some thrilling performances from Kuami Eugene, Kidi, Wendy Shay, Eno Barony, among others.

In a chat, DJ Sly said he counts the award as recognition of his efforts and contribution to the growth of the Ghanaian music industry.

“I I feel proud to have been able to get this far and also I am happy that my contribution to the development of the Ghanaian music industry is recognised,” he added.

DJ Sly is a professional DJ with over 15 years experience in the entertainment business.

He has entertained music lovers at events across the country with his tactical selection of classical music mixes and excellent delivery.

DJ Sly hosted the maiden edition of his annual event musical event dubbed ‘Unstoppable Concert’ at the West Hills Mall last year.

Artistes who performed at the event were Dope Nation, Tinny, AK Songstress, Merqury Quaye, Rashid Metal, Dannybeatz and a host of others.

He was crowned the best event DJ of the year at the maiden edition of the Campus Baze Awards held at National Theatre last year.

By George Clifford Owusu