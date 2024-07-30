Lilwin’s Movie Wins Awards

Lilwin

Popular Ghanaian actor and producer, Kwadwo Nkansah, aka Lilwin, has won three awards at the 2024 Imo International Film Festival with his movie ‘A Country Called Ghana’.

The movie, which debuted in May 2024, won the Best Production Design and the Best Make-Up Film at the highly-rated Imo International Film festival held in Nigeria.

Ramsey Nouah, who was the lead actor in the movie, won the Best Actor category after his sensational outing in one of Ghana’s biggest movies this year.

“Thank you to everyone that believed and supported this project. God bless you all,” he posted on social media. Lilwin’s ‘A Country Called Ghana’ has also received a nomination at the Nollywood Film Festival Germany, which will take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024.