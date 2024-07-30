Minister Speaks On State Of Education Today

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

The Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, will present an update on the state of education in the country at the Accra International Conference Centre this morning.

The event, which is expected to attract all stakeholders in the education sector, would showcase the significant progress made in the education sector since Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assumed office as President.

Among the major issues he will speak on are Nana Akufo-Addo’s flagship Free Senior High School policy, new bills and policies, the physical transformation of schools throughout the country, and curriculum improvement, including the Standard-Based Curriculum, Secondary Curriculum, and STEM Curriculum, among others.

The minister is expected to support his presentation with pictures, short videos, and charts that will ignite national discussions on what the government has done and what is being done to train 21st-century graduates for the country.

Again, it would give all the stakeholders first-hand information on the various innovations, interventions, policies, and initiatives that have been introduced under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo.

Education development has remained a major priority of the government since it came to power in 2017.

It is based on this that the government keeps voting huge budgets to fund education to ensure that all Ghanaian children of school age, irrespective of location, ethnic background, religion, and financial status of parents, among other things, have access to quality, relevant, and equitable education from kindergarten to Senior High School.

The training of the right manpower remains a critical tool for the transformation of every economy.

The Akufo-Addo-led government, through the Education Ministry and its Agencies, has introduced several policies since 2017, which have changed the state of education in the country, making Ghana the first port of call when it comes to education development in Africa.