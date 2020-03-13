List Of African Countries With Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus

The novel Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) appears to be fast spreading across Africa.

As of Wednesday, March 11, 2020, there were reportedly about 100 reported cases of the virus in the continent, with Egypt alone recording 59 cases.

As of Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a list of African nations with reported cases of the COVID-19.

On that list were:

Algeria — 20

Burkina Faso — 2

Cameroon — 2

Democratic Republic of Congo –1

Egypt — 59 (includes 1 death)

Morocco — 3 (includes 1 death)

Nigeria — 2

Senegal — 4

South Africa — 13

Tunisia — 5

Togo — 1.

The number of countries with reported cases as at Wednesday were 11.

Ghana on Thursday, March 12, 2020, confirmed two cases of COVID-19, with the victims being travelers from Norway and Turkey, respectively.

Cote d’ Ivoire has also accordingly confirmed a case of coronavirus, with the WHO fearing that many more African nations are at risk of COVID-19.

BY Melvin Tarlue