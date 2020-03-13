Coronavirus Hits Juventus Star

Daniele Rugani

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for the coronavirus, the club announced Wednesday.

A club statement read, “The footballer, Daniele Rugani, has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) and is currently asymptomatic.

“Juventus football club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including those who have had contact with him.”

Rugani becomes the most prominent professional footballer to test positive for the virus. German club Hannover also announced Wednesday that defender Timo Hubers tested positive.

Defending Serie A champions Juventus said Rugani and “those who have had contact with him” are being isolated.

The club had said earlier that forward Cristiano Ronaldo was still in Portugal “pending developments related to the current health emergency” after visiting his mother who had a stroke last week.

Rugani was an unused substitute in the team’s last game, at home against Inter Milan last Sunday. Shortly after Juventus’ announcement, Inter released a statement saying the club had decided to suspend “all competitive activities” until further notice.

Sports in Italy have been halted because of the outbreak, including games in Serie A and preparatory events for the Tokyo Olympics, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte confirmed in a television address Monday.

The outbreak has affected football across Europe, with Arsenal’s Premier League clash against Manchester City postponed Wednesday.

Juventus are expected to face Lyon in their Champions League round-of-16 second-leg tie behind closed doors in Turin, Italy, next week.

