Real Madrid Quarantined… After Positive Coronavirus Test … La Liga Off For 2 Weeks

Real Madrid’s players are in quarantine and all activity at their training ground has been suspended after one of the club’s basketball players tested positive for coronavirus.

The team had been due to train at Valdebebas on Thursday morning ahead of their league game with Eibar at the Bernabeu on Friday ‒ which has now been officially postponed after La Liga put all matches on hold for at least two weeks.

UEFA are yet to comment on whether Real Madrid’s Champions League round-of-16 second leg with Manchester City ‒ due to be played in Manchester next Thursday ‒ will go ahead.

However with Real Madrid’s players in quarantine and their training ground closed, the club’s position is that there is no way the game can go ahead as planned.

Footballers and basketball players share common areas at the Real Madrid City training complex on the outskirts of Madrid.

The identity of the basketball player has not been revealed.

“Real Madrid confirms that a player from our basketball first team has tested positive after tests carried out for coronavirus COVID-19” the club said in a statement. “From this moment, the recommendation has been followed to keep both the basketball first team and the football first team in quarantine, given that the two squads share facilities at Real Madrid City.

The statement continued, “At the same time, it has been decided to close the facilities at our training complex and it is recommended that all Real Madrid personnel who work at Real Madrid City should remain in quarantine.”

Sources have told ESPN that Real Madrid took the decision following the recommendations of the Spanish Ministry of Health, and activity at Valdebebas will cease for a minimum of 15 days.

The club have also advised family members and partners of first team staff to return home to reduce the risk of further infection.

Meanwhile, LaLiga has been suspended for the next two weeks after Real Madrid’s players and staff went into a 15-day quarantine.