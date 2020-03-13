Kiddy Mile Race Hits El-Wak Tomorrow

Some of the kids expected to compete in the event

All roads lead to the El-Wak Stadium in Accra for the 2020 edition of the Accra Kiddy Mile Races, which is scheduled for tomorrow from 7:00am to 4:00pm.

According to the organisers, Activly Sports Events, headed by Cathy Morton, about 4,000 kids from over 80 schools are coming for the programme.

They will be competing in events like football, badminton, handball, volleyball, basketball and table tennis.

She thanked some companies like Unilever’s Omo and Blue Band, BIC, Planet, McBerry Biscuits and Dano Milk for their support.

Registration to participate is GH¢40, and it comes with a T-shirt, finisher’s medal and refreshments.

“There will be side attractions like the mummy and race, parents 50 metres dash, sack race, PS4 competition, bouncy castle, trampoline and mini golf, aside the main sports events,” she explained.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) who has been monitoring the Accra Kiddy Mile Races has commended Activly Sports Events and pledged to be part of the programme in this Olympic year.