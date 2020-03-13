Top Stars For Glorious 30 Tribute Concert

Daughters of Glorious Jesus

Celebrated Ghanaian gospel music group, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, will on Sunday, March 29, be celebrated at the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries, Kotobabi in Accra, at a concert dubbed, “Glorious 30 Tribute Concert”.

The concert is an event aimed at paying homage to the gospel music legends who have churned out good tunes over the years, making Ghana’s gospel music industry what it is today.

Daughters of Glorious Jesus, who are the headline acts for the concert, have carved a niche for themselves as one of Ghana’s best gospel music groups.

The group, made up of Cynthia Appiadu, Edna Sarpong and Monica Owusu Ansah, has also won the hearts of many music fans in Ghana with their soul-touching music and stagecraft.

With their creativity and style of performance, the members of the group have consistently maintained their reputation as one of the most celebrated gospel acts in Ghana.

The organizers of the show have promised a lot of surprises to celebrate them beyond a musical concert.

Daughters of Glorious Jesus are expected to rock the stage alongside some selected seasoned gospel music icons whose music have gone down well with fans in Ghana and beyond.

The artistes list released by organizers, said Ghanaian gospel stars that had officially confirmed and sealed their performance included Elder Mireku, Tagoe Sisters and SP Kofi Sarpong.

Daughters of Glorious Jesus currently have 12 albums to their credit.

The multiple award-winning group released its debut album ‘Anwanwa Do’ in 1990 and in 2003 released another album which recounts their trials, tribulations and many miraculous deliverance from death, titled, ‘Aseda’.

Some of their hits include ‘Mebo Wo Din Daa’, ‘Edin No’, ‘Asomdwoe Hene’, ‘Tumi Wo Mu’, ‘Fata Ayeyie’, ‘Ewurade’, ‘Yesu’, ‘Woye M’ade Nyinaa’, ‘Aseda Ben’, ‘Yeyi Waye’, ‘Okasa Preko’, ‘Fa Wasem To Awurade Anim’ and a host of others.

By George Clifford Owusu