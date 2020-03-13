Finance Ministry Approves Payrise To Civil Servants

Ken Ofori -Atta

The Finance Ministry has granted approval for the payment of the remaining 5 percent interim premium on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Government and the executives of the Civil and Local Government Service Association of Ghana.

The MoU, it would be recalled, was signed on 18th August, 2016.

A statement issued by the Ministry and signed by the Deputy Minister of Finance, Abena Osei-Asare, said consequently, 15℅ on the 2020 monthly basic salary is to be paid as premium to staff of the Civil Service and Local Government Service, effective January 1, 2020.

It said payment of the premium will begin in March 2020.

It added that the associated arrears are to be paid in a single tranche end of March 2020.

BY Melvin Tarlue