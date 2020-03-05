Liverpool Form Not Worrying… Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp played down concerns about Liverpool‘s current form after his side fell to a third defeat in their last four games.

The runaway Premier League leaders have been beaten by Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, Watford in the Premier League and Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday night in what is Liverpool’s worst spell of the 2019-20 season.

Klopp’s side have set the standard this campaign and defeat at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday saw them go another game without scoring in their losses and making it eight goals conceded in their last four.

But having made seven changes to the side that lost to Watford and the club still on course for a first Premier League title, Klopp is adamant that there is no need for panic during this surprising blip, despite admitted their defending has been poor.

“It went our way for so long because we defended outstandingly,” Klopp said.

“Normally you don’t get a lot of chances against us but we have to admit in the last four games absolutely, too many goals from completely different situations. I am not worried about momentum. We always have the chance to get it back, I am not concerned about momentum, it’s football.

“We never thought it would be an easy season, an easy period, an easy game tonight, nothing. It was always difficult. Tonight was not good enough and that is what we have to accept.”

Since losing 1-0 to Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie on February 18, Liverpool beat West Ham 3-2 at Anfield, were beaten 3-0 away to Watford and now 2-0 away to Chelsea.

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, regular starters, were dropped to the bench before coming on late and Klopp was keen to reward academy products like Curtis Jones and Neco Williams given their form to this point.