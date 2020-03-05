‘KP Boateng Doesn’t Want To Play For Ghana’

KP Boateng

Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor has stated bluntly that midfielder KP Boateng will not feature for Ghana again.

The coach recently returned from a three-week European scouting for Ghanaian players based in abroad.

And after his monitoring, he came to the conclusion that the former AC Milan man has made up his mind not to play for his fatherland henceforth.

In defending his squad to the media on Tuesday for the Sudan double header, Akonnor said his chat with Boateng during the tour points to the fact that the player has developed cold feet for the Stars.

The former Hearts/Kotoko coach said, “I spoke to Kwadwo Asamoah and he is willing to play. He has been unlucky with injuries and needs to be fully firm first before we can consider him. As for Kevin, I spoke to him but I got the sense that he doesn’t want to play for us again.”

Boateng last featured for the Stars in 2014 in Brazil.

The midfielder who impressed in Ghana’s first World Cup in Germany (2006), together with Sulley Muntari, was sacked from the Stars camp for gross misconduct.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum