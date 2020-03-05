StarTimes Offering Value Through Football

It is often said that football is like a religion in Africa, and StarTimes made football content a priority since it started to offer pay-TV services on the continent in 2008.

And since, football worshippers have been able to witness StarTimes’ efforts as the media group built quite a solid football offering along the years.

During the last couple of months, StarTimes went one step further. The last good news aside from the acquisition of TV rights for the Ghana Premier League was when StarTimes started to broadcast ESPN and ESPN 2.

Apart from NBA, the US channels broadcast several football championships like Dutch Eredivisie, English EFL, Turkish Süper Lig, Scottish SPFL or the US MLS, which both Messi and Ronaldo have been recently rumoured to join.

At the end of 2019, StarTimes acquired The Emirates FA Cup broadcasting rights until 2021. StarTimes Sport Director Shi Maochu said, “This is a significant step for StarTimes. The Emirates FA Cup and the FA Community Shield are among the most competitive national football events.”

In terms of European football, StarTimes is the exclusive broadcaster of the three other high-profile competitions, the Coppa Italia, the Bundesliga and the UEFA Europa League.

“StarTimes has always been looking to bring the best value to its subscribers. This has been our priority and we will keep adding high quality content to enrich subscribers’ experience,” Shi Maochu explained.

This year, all football fans are looking forward to one event ‒ the UEFA Euro 2020. StarTimes will broadcast all matches live and HD across the continent through its TV network as well as on its streaming mobile app, StarTimes ON.

But in Ghana, football fans have been closely following the bid for the television rights of the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup. On January 8, it was announced that StarTimes had won the rights. It is the second time of winning the bid for StarTimes, the first coming in 2016.

StarTimes has invested heavily in the latest sports broadcast solutions in order to bring the quality of productions as well as the image of the Ghana Premier League to international standards. StarTimes aims to create a virtuous circle in which better visibility will attract sponsors that will invest in clubs and eventually raise the level of the game, making it again more appealing to fans and sponsors.

From The Sports Desk