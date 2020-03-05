Hundreds Benefit from Royalhouse ‘Give Back’ Project

Hundreds of people across the country over the weekend benefited from the benevolence of Royalhouse Chapel International.

That was when members of the church embarked on a massive give back in their localities.

The project saw Royalhouse Chapel assemblies making various donations of cash, equipment and food items to orphanages, prisons, hospitals as well as undertaking renovation works in some selected hospitals and schools.

Institutions that benefited included Jacovic Academy & Orphanage Home, Light in the tunnel vision children’s home, Accra psychiatric hospital, Koforidua prison, Pantang hospital, Mercy orphanage, Cape coast children hospital, Wenchi district hospital, Kinder Paradise orphanage, and Kaneshie 3 Basic School among others.

The youth church World Movers Generation (WMG) and Royalhouse Chapel Students and Associates (ROSA) renovated, refurbished and painted the Kaneshie 3 Basic School block of 6 classrooms including the head masters office and teacher common room.

The beneficiaries expressed satisfaction and called on other organizations to emulate the work Royalhouse is doing to support the development of the society.

The gesture is an extension of the flagship ‘Compassion Ministry’ programme of the church that sees the man of God traveling to remote areas of the country to preach the gospel to the neglected and those in prisons, provide free medical care and make donations of food and other items.

The initiative formed part of the 60th birthday celebration of the founder of Royalhouse Chapel International, Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah which was not only about the celebration of three score years of the Man of God but also expanding the legacy of social intervention programme of the church.

