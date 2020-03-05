AirtelTigo Gives ‘Free Calls’ On Independence Day

Prince Acheampong



In line with the country’s commemoration of its 63rd Independence Day celebrations, telecom operator AirtelTigo is giving Ghanaians another reason to rejoice with “It’s Time for Freedom” Offer on Friday, 6th March 2020.

The Freedom Offer will enable both existing and new customers to enjoy free AirtelTigo to AirtelTigo calls from 6am to 6pm.

This offer will also give customers the freedom to have as many and long conversations with their family and friends on Independence Day.



Congratulating the people of Ghana and commenting on the Freedom Offer, the Chief Finance Officer at AirtelTigo, Prince Acheampong said: “Ghana’s journey has been characterized by growth and development milestones. We pledge to Ghanaians that we remain resolute in our commitment to be an important part of the country’s ongoing digital growth agenda.”



He explained that the company is delighted to celebrate with its customers as Ghana marks 63 years of Independence with “It’s Time for Freedom” Offer.



According to him, the offer also seeks to acknowledge its customers for their support through the years, and the company aims to bring even better offers as it continues to fortify its relationship with them.



AirtelTigo is an innovative Mobile Network Provider that continues to provide customers with relevant and most competitive products and offers in line with its brand promise of “making life simple” for its stakeholders.