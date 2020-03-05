Pogba Returns Next Week

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba has moved closer to a comeback for Manchester United after manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that the Frenchman will return to first-team training next week.

Pogba hasn’t played since Boxing Day due to a troublesome ankle injury that required surgery.

The 26-year-old midfielder, who has made just eight appearances in total for United this season, has been to Dubai and the US as part of his rehabilitation.

Pogba’s extended lay-off has come amid intense speculation that he will leave Old Trafford for a second time in the summer, four years after returning from Juventus in a then world-record £89million move.

Juventus and Real Madrid are among Pogba’s admirers but Solskjaer hopes to have him back for the final stages of the season after it was confirmed that Pogba will rejoin the rest of the squad next week.

It may still be some time before he will be available for selection.

“Paul is still working with the physios outside and he won’t be training with the first team until next week,” Solskjaer said.

“Then let’s see how long that will take. He needs time to get his football fitness back.”

Daniel James is set to be missing again when United visit Derby in the FA Cup fifth round on Thursday, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka is also a doubt after picking up a back injury against Everton at the weekend.