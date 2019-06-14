Liverpool Stars Get Gold Plated iPhone X

Liverpool stars receive 24-carat gold plated iPhone X worth £3,500

Money is no problem for Liverpool‘s stars but even they wouldn’t turn down a present worth £3,500 for winning the Champions League.

Each member of their first-team squad have been gifted a £3,500 iPhone X thanks to iDesign Gold following their victory against English rivals Tottenham.

The customised phones have each player’s squad number on the back along with the name to replicate the back of their shirts.

It also has the Champions League trophy and logo on the back to ensure players are reminded of their historic triumph on a daily basis.

The design company created 28 phones for the Liverpool squad and even manager Jurgen Klopp was able to get his hands on one.

Liverpool fans can also purchase a customised gold phone of their own if they wish but it will cost them between £2,300 and £3,500 from Harvey Nichols.

Current and former players have previously used the company to purchase customised phone with Liverpool club legends Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard among their clients.

The Reds managed to win their sixth European Cup in their history thanks to Mohamed Salah’s early penalty and Divock Origi’s late strike.