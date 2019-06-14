All Set For Kwesi Nyantakyi Hearing

Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, will challenge his life ban from soccer for ethics violations at the Court of Arbitration for Sport next month.



The Switzerland-based court, which deals with specifically deals with sports issues, said the hearing is on July 4.



Verdicts typically follow within a few months.



Nyantakyi was filmed by controversial investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas accepting $65,000 in cash from the undercover reporter posing as businessmen seeking favours.



He rejected the report as concocted and designed with special effects to get him out of office, insisting that the money was the promised reimbursement of the expenses he and others travelled to Dubai to meet the reports but the film was unfairly edited to put him in a bad light.



He resigned days before the 2018 World Cup as the senior vice president of African soccer’s governing body and president of the GFA.



Nyantakyi also left FIFA’s ruling committee, which paid an annual $250,000 stipend. He was one of Africa’s elected delegates since 2016.



FIFA’s ethics committee found him guilty last October on charges of bribery, corruption and conflict of interest.



Nyantakyi was also fined 500,000 Swiss francs ($504,000).

-Ghanasoccernet