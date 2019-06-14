Cholera Alert In Accra

The Greater Accra Regional Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has issued an alert over a possible cholera outbreak in the region.

The alert signed by the Regional Director of Health Service, Dr. Charity Sarpong said “with the onset of rains coupled with the poor sanitary condition, we are likely to experience cholera outbreak and other infectious diseases in the region.”

The alert advised the public to observe good food and water hygiene while ensuring that food preparation areas and cooking utensils are kept clean.

“Wash fruits and vegetables well with safe water before eating eat food that is served hot and free from dust, flies and dirt, cover food always, drink safe water and always store treated water in a clean covered container,” it said.

The correspondence further advised the public to wash their hands with soap under safe running water after using the toilet, before eating or preparing food, before feeding a baby or serving meals, after playing and taking care of sick persons.

“Keep your environment clean, do not defecate in the open! use toilet facility and clean toilet and surfaces contaminated with faeces with disinfectant also keep uncollected rubbish covered,” the alert said.

Ghana was hit with a devastating cholera outbreak in 2014 with a total of 28,975 cholera cases and 243 deaths reported from 130 out of the 216 districts in all 10 regions of the country.

In 2015, 618 cases were recorded with five deaths. In 2016, more than 150 cholera cases were recorded in the Central Region with no known death recorded while the first quarter of 2017 saw Ashanti, Greater Accra, and Cape Coast metropolis being hit.

The directorate called for persons who show signs and symptoms of Cholera to report urgently to the nearest health facility for treatment.

“Kindly prepare Oral Rehydration Salt (ORS) and take it immediately, while you travel to get treatment,” it said.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri