Liverpool, Tottenham Begin Champions League Quarterfinals With Wins

ENGLISH SOCCER giants, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur began their UEFA Champions league quarterfinals round on Tuesday night with victories.

Liverpool, the English Premier League leader, defeated Portuguese giant, FC Porto 2-0.

The first leg between the two clubs was played at Liverpool’s Anfield in front of 52,465 spectators.

First half goals from N. Keita and R. Firmino, secured Liverpool’s victory and place the English team in a better position to progress to the semifinals stage of the competition.

N. Keita’s goal came in just five minutes after the match took off and on the 26th minutes, R. Firmino doubled up for the home side.

At Tottenham Hotspur, Man City began their quarterfinals round with a defeat.

A goal from South Korean international, H. Son, on the 78th minute, gave Tottenham Hotspur which played in front of 60044 spectators on its new $1 billion stadium, the lead over City.

Meanwhile, Manchester United would be taking on Spanish giant, Barcelona tonight at Old Trafford.

Dutch side, Ajax is also expected to battle their Italian counterpart, Juventus at the Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam tonight.

Both matches are due to commence at 19:00.

BY Melvin Tarlue