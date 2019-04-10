IGP Tours Savannah Region

(IGP) David Asante Apeatu

The Inspector General of Police, (IGP) David Asante Apeatu has toured the Newly created Savannah Region.

The tour forms part of his one day tour of the region to inspect security structures and interact with Chiefs , opinion leaders of the region with regards to their security challenges.

He inspected a site for the Construction of a police school at Busunu in the West Gonja district of the Savannah Region.

The IGP then called on the overlord of the Gonja Kingdom Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boru-Essa II at his palace in Damongo.

The IGP thanked the Yagbonwura for donating the land for the construction of the police school in the Savannah region.

Mr. Asante Apeatu visited Bole where he interacted with the District Chief Executive and the police personnel in the area about the security situation.

The Bole District Chief Executive , Veronica Alele appealed to the IGP to make the Bole a divisional headquarters since the Savannah region is vast with limited personnels to control the area.

Mr. Apeatu again visited some robbery and crime hotspots in the Bole district.

The Bole Police Commander, ASP David Azumah said his men have been able to put the robbery situation in the area under control but was quick to add that the lack of logistics affects their operations in the district and appealed to the IGP to provide them with vehicles.

According to ASP Azumah, the district only has one vehicle for patrols in he entire area.

The IGP assured the district that in some few weeks , vehicles and personnels will be deployed to the district to enhance their operations.

FROM Eric Kombat, Damongo