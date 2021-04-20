Local Govt Head Supports 3 Schools

Nana Ato Arthur

Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) International Relations and advocate, Nana Ato Arthur, has donated football equipment worth thousands of cedis to four schools in KEEA.

To the head of Local Government in Ghana, the gesture was an aid to unearth more sports talents.

The items included four sets of quality jerseys and 20 footballs.

The beneficiary schools included Eguafo Abrem SHS,

Edinaman SHS and Komenda Secondary Technical.

“… As the head of Local Government Service, l am determined to institute sports desks at every Assembly in Ghana, we believe in the mantra ‘catch them young’ and if we are able to identify them at that level, we will be able to grow football and sports as a whole, as a result, when coming, we brought four sets of jerseys and 20 footballs for the three schools.

GHALCA Chairman, Cudjoe Fianoo, who accompanied Nana Ato Arthur, pointed out that the donation forms part of FIFA boots moving along with books initiative.

“Where did we discover Michael Essien? From Augustines, when Dwarfs and Vipers were formidable sides, majority of their players were from the secondary schools, so GHALCA together with Nana Ato Arthur thought it prudent to use this area as the pilot, and we believe Ghana will be the beneficiary in the end,” said Fianoo.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum