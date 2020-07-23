Local Govt Ministry Applauded For 2nd Disinfection Exercise In Markets, Lorry Parks

The Bono regional minister has lapped praises upon the ministry of local government and rural development (MLGRD), following the latter’s ongoing second phase disinfection, fumigation and cleaning of markets, lorry parks and other public places across the country.

According to the minister, the exercise – a collaboration between MLGRD and Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL) — will go a long way to help fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the region, and the country as a whole.

Mrs Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson made the commendation while addressing the media during the launch of the exercise at the Sunyani Municipal Assembly, Sunyani, in the Bono Region on Thursday.

The regional minister was particularly happy that the MLGRD had heeded their plea for a periodic disinfection to be carried out in their markets.

“We are happy the local government ministry has heard our cry and come to disinfect and fumigate our markets for the second time which we are witnessing today [July 23, 2020]. We believe the disinfection of our markets will go a long way to combat the coronavirus pandemic,” she said.

Mrs Kumi-Richardson indicated that though the virus has come to stay, the region would do everything humanly possible to curb it from further spread.

“…beacuse if we are healthy that is when we experience development and progressiveness,” she noted.

Against this background, she encouraged the residents to cooperate and lend their support to make sure that the markets, lorry parks and public toilets were safe and healthy.

She also used the opportunity to remind people in the region to continously observe the COVID-19 safety protocols.

The exercise was carried out simultaneously in the 12 districts of the region, and witnessed the disinfection and fumigation of over 100 markets.

To ensure a successful execution, Zoomlion deployed fogger atomisers, spraying gangs, boom atomisers, drones among other logistics. The military participated by providing security for the workers.

From the Everyday Market and the Main Lorry Station through to the Wednesay Market and Nana Bosoma Market in Sunyani, the Zoomlion disinfection crew sprayed the markets, their open spaces and lorry parks.

The exercise, which began at exactly 7:30 a.m., would end today (Friday, July 24, 2020,) with a huge clean-up operation in all the markets, lorry stations and public toilets.

For his part, the Commanding Officer of the 3BN, Sunyani, Lieutenant Colonel John Yaw Kwarteng, who took part in the exercise, said the military was part of a task force comprising other security personnel and “as part of our job we educate the residents on the need to observe the COVID-19 preventive protocols.”

“In our patrols, we also give nose masks to residents who do not have them, all in an effort to ensure compliance with the protocols,” the Lt. Col. Kwarteng disclosed.

However, it was observed that many of the market women, petty traders and taxi drivers were not aware of the exercise.

According to them, the municipal assembly did not communicate any such exercise, leaving many of them unprepared, and for that matter unhappy.