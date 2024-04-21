Lordina Mahama Empowers Young Ladies At Young Singles Camp

Former first lady, Lordina Dramani Mahama graced the 2024 Young Singles Camp Meeting at the Assemblies of God Church, where she shared invaluable advice and inspired young ladies to embrace their singleness while focusing on personal and spiritual growth.

The three-day event, exclusively designed for young ladies within the church, took place at the AGGAR Retreat and Resort Centre in Shai Hills.

As the special guest of honour, Mrs. Mahama emphasized the significance of viewing singleness as a precious gift from God, urging the attendees to make the most of this phase in their lives.

Mrs. Mahama, who is also a certified counselor, stressed the importance of nurturing dreams and aspirations before entering the journey of marriage.

She highlighted the need for young women to build their individual capacities by pursuing formal education and honing their skills through vocational training, all with the aim of reaching their full potential.

Furthermore, Mrs. Mahama underscored the significance of personal care and appearance.

She encouraged the young ladies to prioritize self-care and maintain a positive outlook, emphasizing that the process involved taking care of one’s inner self as well.

The former first lady urged the attendees to invest time in spiritual practices such as prayer and godly fellowship.

Mrs. Mahama did not shy away from discussing the challenges that come with youth, cautioning against vices such as fornication, alcoholism, drugs, and an indecent lifestyle.

She urged the young women to resist peer pressure and instead aim for self-discipline and godliness in all aspects of their lives.

Recognizing Mrs. Mahama’s exceptional philanthropy and her dedication to the youth of the church and the nation, the leadership of the Young Single Group honored her with a special citation in appreciation of her generosity and motherly role towards the youth.

The event turned out to be a motivational experience for all the young ladies in attendance, as they left empowered and inspired to utilize their singleness as an opportunity for growth, both personally and spiritually, under the guidance of Lordina Dramani Mahama.

