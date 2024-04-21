Mahama Can’t Pass Corruption Test, Bawumia’s Anti-Corruption Credentials Highlighted

Salam Mustapha

In an interview held during his National Youth Campaign tour in the Ashanti Region, Salam Mustapha, the National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has emphasized the anti-corruption credentials of the party’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Mustapha asserts that Dr. Bawumia surpasses the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, in any anti-corruption assessment, highlighting his lack of association with corruption allegations both as a technocrat and a politician.

During the interview, Mustapha challenges anyone who alleges corruption against Dr. Bawumia to provide evidence, emphasizing his unblemished record. He contrasts this with what he perceives as a different scenario for John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the NDC.

The purpose of Mustapha’s National Youth Campaign tour is to engage the NPP Youth Wing in preparation for the upcoming limited voter registration exercise being organized by the Electoral Commission. Additionally, the tour aims to rally the youth of the region to support the NPP government in their pursuit of the “break the 8 agenda.”

This statement by Mustapha brings the issue of corruption to the forefront of the political debate, placing Dr. Bawumia as the candidate with a stronger stance against corruption.

As the upcoming limited voter registration exercise approaches, political parties will continue to vie for public support, placing emphasis on key issues such as corruption.

By Vincent Kubi