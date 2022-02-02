Lotto Boss Sammi Awuku Drags Abena Korkor To CID Over Death Threats

Director General of National Lottery Authority, Sammy Awuku, has reported Nana Abena Korkor Addo to the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service for defamation.

Abena Korkor in several live videos on social media has alleged she had a amorous relationship with the politician and other popular men in Ghana.

She also alleged that Mr. Awuku has employed people to kill her following her expose of1 their sexual escapades.

But Mr. Awuku has denied all the allegations leveled against him by Abena Korkor and reported the case to the CID to investigate.

Nana Abena Korkor Addo is a Ghanaian Television presenter and was born on January 30, 1990.

She attended St Paul Methodist preparatory and Aburi Girls Senior High for her elementary and secondary education respectively.

She studied Biological Science for two years at the University of Ghana. She also studied Biomedical and Forensic Science at the University of Cape Coast.

Nana Abena became known after her unclad pictures and videos had leaked online.

This had caused a mental issue which was diagnosed to be Bipolar disorder.