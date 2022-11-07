Lousy Demo And Gobenomics!

A GHANAIAN lawyer and an avowed critic of the Nana Dee government, Martin Kpebu, led a demonstration last Saturday to demand the resignation of President Nana Dee and his vice, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. The demo dubbed “Ku me preko” was a total flop as it was a pale shadow of the original Ku me preko demo. The turnout did not correspond with the noise that preceded the demonstration.

At a point, Martin Kpebu was begging people to come out. He desperately needed the numbers so he could prove that his compatriots were resolute in their demand for Nana Dee to abdicate the presidential throne. Clearly, he was disappointed because the abysmal numbers proved to him that the silent majority do understand the challenges being faced by the Nana Dee government.

Be that as it may, Martin Kpebu and his co-demonstrators deserve commendation for the peaceful demo. They also provided some form of amusement as we now have interesting sound bites and videos of rented demonstrators who had no clue as to the reason for the demo. The bloke who mistook BoG for BOST kept me laughing all day.

Frankly, I’m still trying to get my head around the fact that Martin and his ilk believed the lousy demo could pressurise the President and his Vice to leave the presidential throne. The question on many minds is, “Handover to whom?” To Speaker A.S.K. Bagbin, of course. But I doubt if that partisan Speaker has the legitimacy to occupy the presidential throne, when we don’t even know exactly how many votes he garnered to become Speaker?

Another fantasy of his was to bring in foreign partners to help solve the economic crisis. How ludicrous! Who are those foreign partners and where are they coming from? Are the so-called partners coming from “Thatcherland” where governments are changed like diapers because of the same crisis every country has had to deal with? Hmm, the things people do for political favours!

You heard right. Rumour from the grapevine says Martin Kpebu is hoping to get a ministerial position in the unlikely event that the Dead-Goat resurrects. But he fails to realise that his compatriots no longer trust Mr. Dead-Goat.

Yes, times are hard and the masses are not happy with the Nana Dee government. Indeed, President Nana Dee’s popularity is at its lowest. Why then is the dwindling goodwill of the President and his government not translating into support and affinity for Mr. Dead-Goat and the eagle-headed Umbrella?

Even though things are hard, my compatriots know Mr. Dead-Goat is not a viable alternative because his “gobe” economics does not inspire hope. We are all reeling under severe economic pressure, but we know it could have been worse under a government that only believes in “gobenomics”.

See you next week for another interesting konkonsa, Deo volente!