Lover ‘Killer’ Grabbed

KOFI ADU, a special aide to Alex Incoom, District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Asene-Manso Akroso District Assembly in the Eastern Region, is facing prosecution at the Akyem-Oda Magistrate Court on charges of assault.

He allegedly assaulted one Mr. Quarcoo, who is the Akyem – Oda District Planning Officer, on December 15, 2020 in Oda.

The DCE is said to have been having strained working relations with the victim, and had reportedly tried to shield Adu from arrest, after the alleged assault.

According to the prosecutor, Inspector George Oteng Apau, a police medical report made on Mr. Quarcoo, by the Oda Government Hospital revealed several bruises on the victim’s body.

The suspect is said to have subsequently snubbed numerous police summons served on him by the Oda Municipal Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Daniel Amoako, and the police had no other alternative but to apply for a criminal summon from the Oda District Magistrate Court.

That action by the police compelled the DCE to produce Adu in court on March 23, 2021.

Adu was, however, granted a self recognizance bail, and asked to reappear on April 13, 2021.

The DCE, when reached on phone declined to comment on the issue.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Akyem – Oda