‘Lower LPG Prices To Boost Domestic Use’

Nii Ahene Nunoo (middle) speaking at the event

The Paramount Chief of the Abola Traditional Area, Nii Ahene Nunoo, has called on the government to significantly reduce Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices to make it more accessible to households across the country.

Speaking at the Greater Accra Cylinder Recirculation Module (CRM) regional sensitisation and awareness creation durbar in James Town, Nii Ahene Nunoo urged the government to take swift action to further lower LPG prices to increase household adoption and reduce reliance on harmful traditional fuels like wood and charcoal.

Representing the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru, as the special guest of honor, Nii Ahene Nunoo highlighted the adverse health effects of wood and charcoal usage, which disproportionately impact women and children in his community.

“Many families cannot afford LPG due to its high price,” he stated, explaining that LPG costs often consume a large portion of household income, forcing families to depend on unsafe alternatives that contribute to health risks and environmental degradation.

The chief acknowledged the government’s efforts in absorbing cylinder costs under the CRM initiative but appealed for further price reductions to alleviate household expenses, reduce health risks from smoke inhalation, and support environmental conservation.

Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), addressed the gathering through Dr. Joseph Wilson, NPA’s Director of Research, Monitoring, and Evaluation. He underscored the urgency for Ghanaians to adopt cleaner energy sources.

According to Dr. Wilson, 54.3% of Ghanaian households still rely on wood or charcoal, which poses severe health and environmental hazards. He referenced World Health Organization (WHO) statistics indicating that over 14,000 premature deaths in Ghana each year result from household air pollution due to biomass burning.

While LPG usage has grown, with 37.7% of households now using it, Dr. Wilson noted that adoption has lagged behind expectations. He cited a 2% compound annual growth rate in the LPG market from 2015 to 2023, largely attributed to improved storage infrastructure, but emphasized that household uptake remains low.

“NPA has consistently worked to educate and sensitize consumers on safe LPG use and the need for CRM,” he said, stressing that ongoing stakeholder collaboration is essential to promote CRM benefits, develop infrastructure, and support policies that shift Ghana away from biomass fuels.

Director of Corporate Affairs at NPA, Maria Oquaye, welcomed attendees to the durbar and reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to making clean, affordable energy accessible to all Ghanaians.

Mr. Obed Kraine Boachie, Head of Gas, Commercial Regulation at NPA presented an overview of the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM), outlining its key principles, operational strategy, and the health and environmental advantages of adopting cleaner energy sources.

Mr. Boachie highlighted the harmful effects of smoke from wood and charcoal on respiratory and cardiovascular health, particularly for women and children. He encouraged fishmongers and other small-scale food processors in fishing communities like James Town to switch to LPG for processing, which would significantly reduce their exposure to hazardous smoke.

A Business Desk Report