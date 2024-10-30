Govt, Workers’ Groups Sign Three Negotiation Agreements

Ing. Benjamin Arthur (2nd left) presenting a copy of the signed agreement to the Bernard Adjei (Left)

The government has signed three comprehensive agreements with three workers’ associations to improve their conditions of service.

The three are the Government and Hospital Pharmacists’ Association (GHOSPA), the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) divisions under the Public Services Workers Union (PSWU).

The pacts, signed separately with the three workers associations which aimed at improving working conditions and addressing long-standing concerns, were sealed at negotiation meetings held on Friday October 25, 2024.

Commitment

Representing the government, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) Chief Executive, Ing Benjamin Arthur, said, “these agreements demonstrate our commitment to fostering a harmonious and productive working relationship with our public sector workers.”

He indicated that, “the agreements were significant milestones for the members of the various workers associations and showed the government’s willingness to address their concerns.”

Ing Arthur said the agreement with GAEC demonstrated the government’s commitment to recognising GAEC’s crucial role in the country’s scientific advancement.

The PSWU General Secretary, Bernard Adjei, expressed satisfaction with the outcomes concerning the union’s members, stating,that “we are pleased that our efforts have yielded tangible results. We have made some compromises, and we look forward to the necessary approval for implementation to start”.

Mr. Adjei said that although negotiations had been fruitful, the government should expedite the implementation process to enable workers to benefit from the outcomes.

Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Kathleen Addy expressed satisfaction about their agreement saying, “We are happy to have concluded this negotiation. It is a relief, and it will boost morale and enhance our ability to promote civic education.”

She said with a motivated team, the commission could better achieve its goals, such as enhancing civic awareness, promoting good governance, and fostering community engagement.

The NCCE she said played a vital role in promoting and sustaining democracy in Ghana through civic education.

The Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC), Prof Dickson Adomako, acknowledged the government’s efforts in recognising the vital contributions of GAEC workers to Ghana’s scientific research and development.

He emphasised that collaborations and innovations at local and international levels are essential to transforming Ghana’s healthcare sector highlighting the important role of GAEC’s workers in progressing the country scientifically.

He expressed gratitude to the government and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) for their support.

The National Chairman of GHOSPA, Dr. Emmanuel Owusu Owiafe, said members of the association were dedication to quality patient care and looked forward to working closely with the government to implement the agreement.

He said there was the need to significantly improve pharmaceutical services and ensure patients receive the best care.

A Daily Guide Report